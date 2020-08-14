1/1
Carol Ann Bagley
1941 - 2020
Carol Ann Bagley, age 79, of Monroe, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her home.
Born July 13, 1941, in Monroe, Carol was the daughter of the late Cletus F. and Rita M. (Bonifacio) Poupard. She was educated at St. John Grade School and graduated from Monroe High School in 1959. Carol married Albert L. Bagley on August 27, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They were joined in marriage by Rev. Fr. Alfred Reneau.
Carol was employed by the former Federal's and JCPenney department stores in Monroe for many years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and visiting casinos.
Carol is survived by her husband Al: two sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Bagley of LaSalle and Mark Bagley of Monroe; three grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Blanchett, Eric (Jade) Bagley, and Brandon Bagley; four great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Abriella Blanchett, Jillian and Drew Bagley; two special nephews, John (Brittany) Poupard and Michael (Debra) Poupard.
In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis "Butch" Poupard, and a nephew, Dean Poupard.
In unison with Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation and services will be privately attended by family at Bacarella Funeral Home followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial contribution in Carol's name, the family suggests supporting Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 14, 2020.
