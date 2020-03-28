|
|
Carol Ann Bondi was born on April 21, 1940, in Monroe. She would be raised in a large family with eleven siblings. Carol was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary's Academy.
She would marry Richard Larkins on November 22, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together the couple would be blessed with three children. For many years, Carol was a homemaker, however, when her children were of school-age, she would find employment at Northstar Steel retiring in 2000. After retirement, Carol worked as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate in Monroe MI.
Carol was the ultimate bargain hunter. She always searched for the best deal, and even when buying a motor home, she worked herself a discount. Following retirement, Carol and Richard would travel throughout the United States, in their coach. Spending a great deal of time in Florida, the duo journeyed from Michigan to Colorado to Texas and everywhere in between. Richard was often in awe of their traveling accomplishments since their "good deal" motor home broke down quite frequently. On their voyages, they would "Casino Hop" to play the penny slots, although they never hit it big.
Carol was a wonderful cook and daily enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Her home cooked concoctions included everything from comfort foods to elegant surf and turf dinners. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed working with her flowers, especially her favorite, stargazer lilies.
Carol Ann Bondi-Larkins, age 79, of Monroe passed away at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Promedica Monroe Hospice.
To cherish her memory, Carol leaves a husband: Richard Larkins of Monroe; three daughters: Amber Larkins of Erie, Jenise (Jason) Fuson, and Leslie Larkins of Monroe; one granddaughter: Brittney N. Ellison of Erie; siblings: Denny (Laurine) Miller, Las Vegas, Nevada, Margaret Cousino of Erie, Kathryn Heller of LaSalle, Peter (Julie) Meier of Mountain Springs, Colorado, Anthony (Marci) Meier of Okemos, Michigan, Barbara (Roger) Elkins of Rockford, Michigan, Mary Elizabeth (Michael) Dodge of Bluffton, South Carolina, Julie Meier-Lee of Wooster, Ohio, Martha (Jeff) Sanquenetti of Fishers, Indiana, Mark (Ronda) Meier of LaSalle, Anne (Kevin) Newcomer of Monroe, and Kristin (Mike) Sager of Oregon, Ohio.
Private services have been held and no public services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 28, 2020