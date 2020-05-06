Carol Ann Pantuso, 73, of Monroe, MI, recently from Englewood, FL, passed away peacefully on May 4th at Tecumseh Place under the care of Careline Hospice.
Carol was born on June 29th, 1946, in Monroe, MI, to the late Dan and Evelyn Carden (Massingo).
Carol attended Monroe High School in Monroe, MI, where she shortly after married Thomas Doty Sr., with whom she had two children, Thomas and Michelle. She held several occupations while raising her two children. She worked at Schulers as a hostess and also was a flight attendant for a short while, as well as becoming a sales consultant for Mary Kay. Later on in Florida she sold real estate. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, traveling, and warm sunny weather. She was a loving person, a faithful Christian, and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Doty Jr. and wife Lisa and their children, Kylee and Ryan of Tipton, MI; stepchildren, Curt Pantuso and his wife Julie of Philipsburg, N.J., Chris Pantuso and his wife Jo-Ann of Valley Cottage, N.Y., Andrea Pantuso and Tony Mancini of Northhampton, PA., Michele Tolotta-Erwin and her husband Keith of Alexandria Twp., N.J.) sisters Elizabeth Williams, Helen Yoakum, Judy Miller, Elaine Brooks, Evelyn Hunter, Robin Fisher, and Ruth Cherry. She is also survived by many grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Pantuso, a daughter, Michelle Doty, a brother, Danny Carden, a sister Barbara Hites and her daughter Lorry.
Funeral services will be 1:30 P.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with Rev. Brandon Maybee officiating. Live Stream Link Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 P. M. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Services will be conducted in accordance with the Michigan Executive Order. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Carol was born on June 29th, 1946, in Monroe, MI, to the late Dan and Evelyn Carden (Massingo).
Carol attended Monroe High School in Monroe, MI, where she shortly after married Thomas Doty Sr., with whom she had two children, Thomas and Michelle. She held several occupations while raising her two children. She worked at Schulers as a hostess and also was a flight attendant for a short while, as well as becoming a sales consultant for Mary Kay. Later on in Florida she sold real estate. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, traveling, and warm sunny weather. She was a loving person, a faithful Christian, and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Doty Jr. and wife Lisa and their children, Kylee and Ryan of Tipton, MI; stepchildren, Curt Pantuso and his wife Julie of Philipsburg, N.J., Chris Pantuso and his wife Jo-Ann of Valley Cottage, N.Y., Andrea Pantuso and Tony Mancini of Northhampton, PA., Michele Tolotta-Erwin and her husband Keith of Alexandria Twp., N.J.) sisters Elizabeth Williams, Helen Yoakum, Judy Miller, Elaine Brooks, Evelyn Hunter, Robin Fisher, and Ruth Cherry. She is also survived by many grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Pantuso, a daughter, Michelle Doty, a brother, Danny Carden, a sister Barbara Hites and her daughter Lorry.
Funeral services will be 1:30 P.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with Rev. Brandon Maybee officiating. Live Stream Link Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 P. M. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Services will be conducted in accordance with the Michigan Executive Order. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 6, 2020.