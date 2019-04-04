|
|
Sister Carol Ann Quigley, IHM, 78, died Tuesday, April 2, at her home in Monroe.
Sister Carol ministered in a variety of works throughout her life as a woman religious: from her role as teacher at St. Raymond and St. Martin, Detroit; as part of an Archdiocese of Detroit Evangelization Team to Recife Brazil; as a coordinator of leadership development for Core City Neighborhoods, Detroit; as vice president for Mission Advancement at Marygrove College; in service to her community as president, leadership member and as coordinator of ministry; and as president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious. Most recently, she was program coordinator for River House Spirituality Center, a spiritual director and was a school board member for St. Mary Catholic Central High School, Monroe. Sister Carol touched the ministries and lives of many of those she encountered.
Sister Carol was born December 22, 1940, and baptized at Visitation in January 1941. Her parents, Dr. William and Catherine (McIntyre) Quigley raised their young family of two daughters and three sons in the parish of Visitation Catholic Church. She attended Visitation Grade School and Immaculata High School, Detroit. Sister Carol entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, in 1958, and received the religious name Sister Laura.
Both her family and religious community highly regarded education. Sister Carol earned a bachelor's degree at Marygrove College and a master's degree from the University of St. Michael's College at the Toronto School of Theology, Toronto, Canada. Education continued throughout her life via workshops and in-service programs.
As part of the early Detroit-Recife Mission of the Archdiocese of Detroit, Sister Carol lived in Recife, Brazil, for five years. The mission was committed to a reflection-action model of pastoral work and creating base Christian communities. She brought an abundance of skills to the people of Recife and Nova Descoberta through religious education for children and adults, administration and evangelization efforts.
Very much a community woman, Sister Carol served in community leadership from 1976 to 1988, spending the last of six years as president. She was later elected to the Leadership Council and served from 2006-2012. Sister Carol participated in many innovative projects, board memberships, publications, lecturing on spirituality and social justice issues, and the IHM Feminist History Project, which produced the book, Building Sisterhood. Sister Carol was in her 60th Jubilee year as an IHM Sister.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and her sisters in community. Her parents; brothers William, John and Raymond; and sister, Mary Catherine Doherty, preceded her in death.
A Remembering and prayer service will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. Friends are welcome to gather on Friday, April 5, beginning at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. According to Sister Carol's wishes, a green burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery on the Motherhouse Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2019