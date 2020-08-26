1/1
Carol Ann (Laudenslager) Straub
1942 - 2020
Carol Ann (Laudenslager) Straub, age 78, formerly of Springfield, Mo., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at General Baptist Nursing Home in Linn, Mo.
Carol was born on March 29, 1942, in Monroe, Michigan, a daughter to the late Alvin and Flossie (Knaggs) Laudenslager.
Carol converted to Catholicism, married, and started a family shortly after graduating from Monroe High School in 1962. In addition to Michigan and Missouri she also lived in both Florida and Tennessee making numerous lifelong friends along the way. She never met a stranger and remained active in her children's sports, school activities and local project wherever she made her home. She was an amazing cook and baker, always trying new recipes. Over the years, she decorated many cakes for special occasions and worked as a professional florist. A beautiful wreath always adorned the front door of her home which was fully decorated for all the holidays. She was incredibly talented and love to help other people with their "projects." She will be dearly missed.
Carol is survived by: one daughter, Lori (Jerry) Lauberth of Bonnots Mill; two sons, Marty (Terri) Straub of Springfield, and Marc (Jennifer) Straub of Detroit, MI; five grandchildren, Shaun Fudge, Kelsey Lauberth, Alex Lauberth, Taylor Straub and Summer Ross along with five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Marie Straub.
Private family service will be held at a later date with interment in the St. Louis of France Parish Cemetery in Bonnots Mill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Chapel, Linn, Missouri (897-2214) www.mortonchapel.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 26, 2020.
