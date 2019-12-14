|
|
Carol B. Antle
April 20, 1940-Dec. 11, 2019
Carol B. Antle, 79, of Fort Dodge, IA, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Fort Dodge Villa Care Center.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Historic Bruce Funeral Home, 923 1st Avenue South, with Rev. Allan Redenius of the First Covenant Church officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in the Otho Cemetery Columbarium. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brucesfuneralhome.com
Carol was born April 20, 1940, in Black River Falls, WI, the daughter of Donald Charles and Adella Marie (Horn) Spaulding. She graduated from Airport High School in Carleton, MI in 1958. Over the years, she worked for Kelsey Hayes (Romulus, MI), Bridgeman's Creamery (Fort Dodge), Aunt Yvonne's Fine Food (Fort Dodge), and many years at USG (Fort Dodge) until her retirement in 2002. Carol was a hard worker and truly enjoyed working. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching TV and shopping at thrift stores.
Carol is survived by 3 children: Bruce Antle and wife, Tammie, of Sioux City, IA, Kimberly Antle of Spring Hill, FL and Colleen Antle of Nashville, TN; 5 grandchildren: Ashley Bieniek and husband Kevin, Chase Antle, Bobbie Jo Reinert, Kody Lacaille and Jake Sobecki; several great-grandchildren; 8 siblings: Yvonne Phifer and husband Kenn of Livonia, MI, Sharon Stanifer and husband Bill of Flat Rock, MI, Cheryl Wysocki and husband Douglas of Belleville, MI, David Spaulding and wife Darlene of Carleton, Donald Spaulding and wife Nanette of Carleton, Gordon Spaulding and wife Grace of Gibraltar, MI, Dennis Spaulding and wife Rosalinda of Temperance, MI, and Gregory Spaulding of Monroe, MI; and sister-in-law: Nina Spaulding of Monroe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Bryan Antle in 2015; a daughter in infancy: Sharee; and 3 siblings: Gerald Spaulding, Robert Spaulding and Larry Spaulding (stillborn).
Arrangements by Historic Bruce Funeral Home, 923 1st Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA 50501 (515) 576-5117.
www.brucesfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019