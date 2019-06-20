Monroe News Obituaries
Carol Collins


Carol Collins
1942 - 2019
Carol Collins Obituary
Carol Ann Collins, age 77, of Newport, formerly of Rothbury, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born February 14, 1942, in Monroe, Carol was the daughter of Otto and Florence (Wilson) Myers. She was married the love of her life, Bernard Collins. Sadly he preceded in death. A dedicated homemaker, Carol enjoyed crafting and horseback riding.
Carol leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Wanda (Larry) Ruettinger of Newport. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings: Betty Jane Brooks, Dorothy "Tootsie" Cassidy, Kenneth Myers, Norman Myers Sr., Ronnie Myers, Otto Myers Jr. and Leona "Cookie" Myers.
In accordance with Carol's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 20, 2019
