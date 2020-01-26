Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park,
LaSalle, MI
Carol D. York


1943 - 2020
Carol D. York Obituary
Carol D. York

Jan. 7, 1943–Jan. 24, 2020

Carol Diane York, age 77, of Maybee, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home.

Carol was born on January 7, 1943, to the late William and Lucille (Wilson) Brooks in Hudson, MI. She married Steve York and together raised their family. Carol was a long-time employee at Ford Motor Company. She was a strong and independent woman who held multiple positions before retiring after 36 years as a supervisor.

Carol was known for her strong will and sense of adventure. She loved traveling and seeing new places. She enjoyed camping and bowling on a league. Carol liked being artistic and making different kinds of crafts. She enjoyed fashion and shopping in her free time as well as listening to country music.

Recently she attended the Monroe Full Gospel Church in Monroe. Most importantly, she cherished her family. She loved spending quality time with her loved ones at any opportunity.

Mother of Dallas (Lynette) Powers. Grandmother of six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. Sister of William (Debra) Brooks, Lucy Gerber, Brenda Rickard, and John (Charmin) Brooks. Best friend of Patsy Turner for the last 48 years. Also survived by a son-in-law: Glen Black.

Proceeded in death by her husband: Steve York and one daughter: Laura Black.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 10:00-12:00 PM. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday starting at 12 PM at Rupp Funeral Home. Officiating is Pastor Harold Raines. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.

Memorial donations in honor of Carol are appreciated to Elara Hospice.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
