Carol J. Hazen, 81, of Newport, passed away at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at ProMedica Regional Hospital.
Carol was born October 5, 1938, in Monroe, she was the daughter of George E. and Mary J. (Nixon) Baker. She was a graduate of Airport High School. She married Dennis C. Hazen August 31, 1970; sadly, he preceded her in death on July 18, 2008.
She owned and operated a licensed daycare center in her home and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Carol is survived by her three children, Kerri (Anthony) Cousino of Newport, Kelly D. (Tammera) Ruettinger of Monroe and Kevin E. (Vicki) Ruettinger of Tecumseh; four brothers, George (Sara) Baker of Newport, Jerry (Wanda) Baker of Eaton Rapids, Eugene (Paula) Baker of Monroe, Joe (Sue) Baker of Belaire; three sisters, Andrea (Joe) Hamilton of Newport, Bonnie (Robert) Clukey of Monroe, Karen (Robert) Cooley of Monroe; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicole, Ashley, Jacob, Joshua, Jesse, Marissa, Jenna and four great grandchildren, Owen, Devin, Mikyla and Mikey.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, James Baker, sister, Mary Jane Lawrey and sister-in-law, Sandy Baker.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, where services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Rex Jones officiating. Private burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, will take place at a later date. Due to the latest executive order, all attendees must wear a mask at all times when in the building.
