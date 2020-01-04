Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Petersburg United Methodist Church
Petersburg, MI
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Carol Jean (Hewitt) Baker


1926 - 2020
Carol Jean (Hewitt) Baker Obituary
Carol Jean Baker (Hewitt), 93 yrs, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday January 1, 2020, in Temperance, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Monday January 6, 2020, from 2-8PM. She will lie-in-state at Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI, Tuesday January 7, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Carter Cortelyou will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.

Born September 23, 1926, in Petersburg, MI. Carol was the daughter of Dudley and Lucille (Eisenman) Hewitt. She was the Salutatorian of her 1944 Petersburg High School Graduating Class. She also earned her RN from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She married Bruce Baker on March 20, 1948 at the First Presbyterian Church, Petersburg, MI. Bruce died August 25, 2017. She worked as a RN for Toledo Hospital for several years and spent 18 yrs as school nurse for Summerfield High School retiring in 1991. She was a member of Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI, and an Alumni of the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, Toledo, OH and loved spending time with her family and traveling.

Survivors include: children, Randy Baker, Cindy (Donald) Manders, Betsy (Daniel) Mangus; brothers, Bill (Barb) Hewitt, Jack (Michelle) Hewitt; grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve), Gretchen (Troy), Brandon (Becky), Marlena, Benjamin and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sawyer, Gabrielle, Henry, Finley, Evan, Colin and Ian. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Dorothy Hewitt.

Memorial contributions can be made to Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 4, 2020
