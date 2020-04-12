|
Carol Jean Reum (Winter), 95 years, of Adrian, MI, formerly of Petersburg, MI, died Wednesday April 7, 2020, in Provincial House, Adrian, MI. A private burial has taken place at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI.
Born October 14, 1924, in Petersburg, MI. Carol was the daughter of Frank and Helen (Hottenstein) Winter. She was a Petersburg High School Graduate. She married Dale Reum on October 17, 1943, in Toledo, OH. Dale died August 26, 1993.
Carol was a homemaker her entire life and spent many years as a caretaker for her husband and mother. She was a member of Petersburg United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed arranging flowers and provided many floral arrangements for family, friends, and her church. She also loved traveling and she attended many sheep shows and events with her daughter and son-in-law.
Survivors include: her daughter, Brenda (Mark) Reau and granddaughter, Alexandra Reau. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorial contributions can be made to Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 12, 2020