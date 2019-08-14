|
|
Carol L. Miletti, age 83, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Born December 25, 1935, in Monroe, Michigan, she was one of three children born from the union of the late Harold and Erma (Fruchey) Maloney. Carol attended and graduated from Monroe High School with the class of 1953. On April 10,1965, Carol married Michael M. Miletti at St. John Catholic Church where she remained a member for over 40 years. Sadly, Michael preceded her in death on March 16, 2017.
Carol worked for over 35 years as a Deputy Monroe County Register of Deeds. She also volunteered at Mercy Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years and the Monroe Thrift Shop for more than 30 years. She was without a doubt a hard working and compassionate woman.
Carol was a loving and proud mother and grandmother. Her most recent joy was her new great-granddaughter who she had the privilege of meeting just 5 weeks ago. In her spare time she enjoyed bingo, gardening and spending time with her granddaughter Marissa.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two sons: Michael (Jessica) Miletti of Summerville, South Carolina and Kenneth Clark of Monroe; a granddaughter, Marissa (Jacob) Pacheco; a great-granddaughter, Evelynn Pacheco and a sister, Pat (Brian) McLaughlin.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Michael,and a sister, Janet Dean.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. She will lie in state at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church where a Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through wwwruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019