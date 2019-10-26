|
|
Carol Ann Werling
Nov. 22, 1947-Oct. 25, 2019
Carol Ann Werling, passed away October 25, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 22, 1947, the daughter of Harley and Dorothy Hamden. She married Thomas Werling on April 25, 1987.
Carol loved gardening, growing flowers and spending time with her family and friends. She retired from GM Powertrain after 36 years.
She is survived by her son, Bradley (Jody); grandchildren, Justin, Brad, Katelynn; 4 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); 3 brothers, Richard (Cindy), Scott, Rodney; sister, Dawn Butcher; stepmother, Marge Hamden; mother-in-law, Gloria Werling and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas; sister, Cheryle and brother, Bradley.
The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice, Arista Home Solutions, visiting nurses and especially her caregivers. Contributions may be given to The s. Online contributions may be given at www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019