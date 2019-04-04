Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Carolyn J. Jacobs

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Carolyn J. Jacobs, 82 years, of Monroe, Michigan, formerly of Quincy, Illinois, went home to be the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Fountain View of Monroe.

Born August 18, 1936, in Bardley, Missouri, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Linal Morris and Bertha Imogene (Bates) Sharp. She attended Rock River School in Rockford, IL and John Wood College in Quincy, IL.

On December 22, 1984, Carolyn married her beloved husband, Michael D. Jacobs, in Quincy, IL. Sadly, he preceded her in death on December 1, 2014, after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Carolyn worked as the coordinator for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Quincy, from which she retired, and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Upon retirement Carolyn and Mike moved to Hendersonville, NC, where they lived until Mike passed away.

Carolyn is survived by her loving son and daughter in law; William Joseph and Juli Long of Newport, MI, a cherished granddaughter December Long, four sisters; JoAnn Pulizos, Jean Sharp, Barbara Braner and Lynda Davis, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother; Dwayne Sharp.

In keeping with Carolyn's wishes cremation will be held.

