Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Lying in State
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
9144 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
9144 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
Carolyn J. Morman


1945 - 2020
Carolyn J. Morman Obituary
Carolyn J. Morman

Dec. 6, 1945-Jan. 3, 2020

Carolyn J. Morman, 74, of Lambertville, MI, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in Flower Hospital.

Born December 6, 1945, she was the daughter of Elmer Hugh and Pauline (Savage) Davidson. She was a 1963 graduate from Jellico High School in Jellico, TN. She married Richard "Dick" Morman on April 16, 1966. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2019, and now he has taken her hand and led her home with him. Carolyn enjoyed doing puzzles, plastic canvas, cooking from scratch, but most of all, spending time with her family, whom she was always there for.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Laura (Tim) Whipple, Melissa Morman, Melinda (Doug) Stone and Sherri (James) Cook; sister, Patsy Frederick; brothers, Bill (Ethel) Davidson, Tommy (Sandra) Davidson and Clyde (Linda) Davidson; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Travis, Collin, Meghan, Madison, Tegan, Maya and Bailee. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Davidson.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9144 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where she will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Life Connection or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 5, 2020
