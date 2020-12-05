1/1
Sister Carolyn "Alicia" Kerwin IHM
1928 - 2020
Sister Carolyn Kerwin, IHM, died Monday, Nov. 30, at Beaumont Hospital, Taylor, Mich., at age 92. She was a long-time resident of IHM Senior Living Community.
Carolyn was the daughter of Lawrence and Olive (Jones) Kerwin of Detroit, born on June 17, 1928. She attended school at St. Bridget (Detroit) and St. Louis (Mount Clemens) in the elementary years and went on to graduate from St. Mary High School in Mount Clemens. She began studies at Marygrove College for one year before entering the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, in 1947. She received the religious name Sister Alicia and continued studies, earning a bachelor's degree in 1952.
Early teaching ministry took her to St. Mary, (Marshall, Mich.) and St. Mary (Wayne, Mich.) while she earned a Master of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Her teaching specialty from then on was mathematics, serving at Holy Redeemer (Detroit) and St. Thomas (Ann Arbor). Sister Carolyn moved to secondary education and taught mathematics at Marygrove College for 15 years and tutored at the University of Detroit.
A time of transition took her to Winter Haven, Fla., for most of the 1980s and 90s and to apply her mathematical background to computer technology. She returned to the Monroe area in 1996 and continued service as a tutor, proofreader and, for several years, as office manager for the Matrix Theatre Company (Detroit). Sister Carolyn retired to the IHM Motherhouse and was active in peace-making efforts through local community groups. In late 2013, a decline in health necessitated her transition to the IHM Health Care Center, which later became IHM Senior Living Community.
Sister Carolyn is survived by her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Hugh.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Monday, Dec. 7. The services will be Livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. at https://bit.ly/3ms87V7 and may be viewed until Dec. 28. Arrangements under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

Published in Monroe News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Service
PRIVATE -- IHM Motherhouse Chapel -- The services will be Livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. at https://bit.ly/3ms87V7 and may be viewed until Dec. 28.
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 2, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.d
T
