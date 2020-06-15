Carolyn L. Harrell, age 80, of Knoxville, TN, passed away the evening of June 9, 2020 in Knoxville.
Carolyn was born July 3, 1939 in Knoxville, TN, to the late Howard and Dorothy Southern. Her family moved to Monroe, MI at an early age and she attended Monroe Public Schools, graduating from Monroe High School in 1957.
She was saved at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, and at the time of her death was a member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church in Knoxville.
She worked 40 years in the automotive industry, with the last 25 years serving as the office manager of Groulx Oldsmobile. She retired in 1999. Carolyn loved to go on cruises and visit flea markets.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Richard Harrell; four step children: Willard (Heather) Harrell of Lexington, KY, Lyn Ledington of Corbin, KY, Terry (Tabitha) Harrell of Corbin, KY, and Jennifer (Mike) Sedam of Moline, IL; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother, Clayton Southern.
Family and friends may visit from 5pm-8pm at Rupp Funeral Home on Sunday June 14, 2020. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday June 15, 2020 at 11am. Pastor Roy Southerland will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences to the family may be made through ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.