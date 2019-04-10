|
Carolyn S. Fletcher, age 73 of LaSalle, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, while vacationing with her husband in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home where services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday. Rev. Roy Southerland of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Born February 8, 1946, in Monroe, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Roy and Laura (Rowlet) Ford. She was a 1964 graduate of Monroe High School and earned a bachelor degree in accounting from the University of Toledo, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She married Anthony Fletcher on January 30, 1965, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. As members of the Monroe Boat Club, Carolyn was a member of its Satin Gavel. She was employed by the Internal Revenue Service as Branch Manager of their Toledo location, retiring in 2006.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Tony of LaSalle; daughter, Constance Howe of Monroe; four brothers, Bill (Wanda) Ford, Paul (Diane) Ford, Ronnie (Paula) Ford, and Donnie (Jean) Ford, all of Monroe; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by two sons, Matthew and Alex Fletcher.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 10, 2019