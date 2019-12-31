|
|
Carson R. Wagner, 91 years, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in his home.
Born January 4, 1928, in Maynardville, Tennessee, Carson was the son of the late Dewey Alton and Hettie (Needham) Wagner. The family moved to Monroe when Carson was a child.
Carson served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Air Force.
On February 4, 1950, Carson married his beloved wife, the former Minnie Opal Cain, in Indiana, Sadly, she preceded him in death on May 9, 2011 after 61 years of marriage.
Carson supported his family by working at Union Camp for 46 years. He retired in 1990.
Carson enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was meticulous about his yard work and always had a beautiful flower and bountiful vegetable garden. Carson was also a great musician and loved playing his guitar and sharing his beautiful singing voice with family and friends. Most of all Carson enjoyed time spent with family.
Carson is survived by three loving children: Dana L. (Kirk) Heller, Keith (Cissy) Wagner, and Trudy L. (Charles) Boes all of Monroe, nine cherished grandchildren; Jason Garcia, Johnny Hardy, Jessica Brenton, Matthew Heller, Emily Wagner, Jacob Boes, Tyler Boes, Goldie Boes, and Cassy Garrett, three treasured great grandchildren; Jaxon, Gabby, Cecelia, with another on the way, and one daughter in law; Janice L. Wagner.
In addition to his parents and wife, Carson was preceded in death by two children; Sheila Garcia and Kelly Wagner, two brothers, two sisters, and his furry companion, his dog Birdie.
In keeping with Carson's wishes cremation and a private memorial service celebrating his life has been held.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 31, 2019