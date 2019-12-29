|
Catherine June Revard was born in Carleton on June 12, 1924. She was the middle child of thirteen born from the union of the late Fred and Matilda (Vagt) Revard. She attended a one room schoolhouse on Grafton Road before attending St. Michael Grade School.
Catherine was married to Orville C. Kraehnke, by the Reverend Herbert Fehner, on June 2, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. A caregiver by nature, Catherine cared for the needs of her family as a homemaker. She had also been employed by ALCOA, an airline parts manufacturer working as an inspector.
Catherine was helpful whenever and wherever she could be. An active member of Trinity, she served in numerous capacities including the Altar Guild, Campfire Leader, Greeter, Head Usher of the first women's team, Ladies Aide, Head of Funeral Luncheon Committee for thirty years, decorating the church for Christmas for twenty-five years, Sunday School Teacher, head of the rummage sale, and had even served as a Custodian with Orville.
In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Catherine made prayer shawls for church, lap robes for the Lutheran Home, rag rugs, and had even crocheted an American flag to donate to Mercy Memorial Rehab Center.
The couple loved to square, round, and line dance. Catherine enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, and had fruit and vegetable gardens for more than fifty years.
Catherine, age 95, of Monroe went to be with Jesus on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by two sons: Lloyd in 1979 and David in 1957; siblings: Clarence, Russell, Geraldine, Earl, Fred, and Carl Revard, Helen Addieco, and Hortense "Mickey" Mellow.
To cherish her memory, she leaves son: Roger (Ruth) Kraehnke; six grandchildren: Yvonne (John) Welte whom she raised, Rhonda Young, Jeff (Jayme) Kraehnke, Jennifer (Donald) Jones, Nicole (Dean) Jewell, and Danielle (Justin) Gibson; four siblings: Marian Butcher, Alice Cox, Phyllis Hoffman, and Jane Geierman; many great and great – great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of FountainView for the exceptional care provided to Catherine.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 29, 2019