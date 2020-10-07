Catherine Marie (Schoen) Aldrich, 65, of Lambertville, Michigan, fought her cancer valiantly but ultimately went home to be with the Lord on September 29, 2020. We grieve our loss, but find peace knowing Jesus wrapped His arms around her, dried the last of her tears and ended her pain and suffering.

Cathy loved and enjoyed many things, God, family, nature, music, laughter, her gardens, and the University of Michigan athletics. She walked the trails of Wildwood Park and when she was well, she proudly wore the yellow jacket as a member of the Volunteer Trail Patrol. She loved working in her garden, sitting on her deck listening to the birds sing, and watching her grandkids and dogs play. Music was another love. Many of us will remember her singing along, off key and not always the correct lyrics. These endearing slip ups in lyrics and conversations became affectionately known as "Cathyisms." Cathy would share a recent gaffe and we would laugh with her until the tears rolled. She always appreciated a good laugh. Cathy and her husband, Tim, donned the maize and blue attire and attended many games at the Big House. She read and studied the Bible, sharing verses and openly sharing her faith. She especially loved the Psalms and the faith and love David had for God.

Cathy graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1973. She earned a degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant from Owens Community College; and most recently worked for Kingston of Sylvania.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Tim; her children, Amy (Lee) Snyder, Connie (Bryan) Bates, Dan (Amanda) Borgelt; stepdaughters, Brieanne (Corey) Arno, and Whitney (Scott) Watson; brothers, Butch (Gayle), Mike (Patti),Ted, Pat (Pam); sisters, Peg (Tim) Gruber, Mary, Judy (Frank) Thomas, Marty (Tim) Grohnke and many nieces and nephews. "Nana" had 15 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Jack Schoen; and sister-in-law, Debra Schoen.

Cathy walked her final trail on earth and now walks streets of gold in Heaven. Hail to the victors.

To honor Cathy's love of Michigan athletics, guests are asked to wear Michigan attire and if not a Michigan fan, wear maize and blue. The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 10, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Cedar Creek Church (South Campus) 2150 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, OH 43614. Memorial service will be held immediately afterward beginning at 11:00 AM. Flowers may be sent to the church or in lieu of flowers, a donation to Wildwood park for a bench honoring Cathy for her love of walking at Wildwood.

