Sister Catherine Mary Zacharias, IHM, 84, died suddenly Thursday, June 13 at her home, IHM Senior Living Community.
Sister Catherine Mary was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Detroit, to Joseph and Casmira (Powlowski) Zacharias. She was baptized "Mary Ann" in Epiphany Catholic Church, Detroit, and attended the parish school. She graduated from Makenzie High School, Detroit. That summer, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, of Monroe and received the religious name, Sister Catherine Mary.
Sister Catherine Mary earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College. Her early teaching ministry found her at St. Vincent and St. Frederick in Pontiac and St. Charles, Coldwater, Mich., before she was missioned to Our Lady of Assumption, in Albuquerque, N.M. Sister Catherine Mary taught at the grade school and junior high school for almost 20 years. During this time, she earned a master's degree in education from the University of New Mexico.
Sister Catherine Mary returned to Michigan in 1980 and served her community, first as staff to the Southwest Province Treasurer for 10 years and then as financial assistant in the Congregational Business Office for 20–plus years. She retired from full-time work in 2017 and moved into the Liguori community at IHM Senior Living Community. Until her death, she continued to work on special projects in the business office.
Sister Catherine Mary was very collegial and often shared in work and community gatherings, sharing a good story or laugh with staff and residents alike. She carried a positive and peaceful attitude.
Sister Catherine Mary is survived by brothers Andrew and Paul, nieces and nephews and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Zacharias, IHM; and brothers, Joseph and Edward.
Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe on Thursday, June 20, beginning at 9 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery on the Motherhouse Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News on June 18, 2019