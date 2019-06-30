Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Catherine Pace

1937 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine Annette Pace announces her passing on June 24, 2019. She was at peace and surrounded by her loving family.

Catherine was born on October 22, 1937, in Monroe, Michigan, to John and Alberta (Thomas) Jennings. She attended Monroe High School.

Catherine married Mario S. Pace on February 29, 1956, and together they raised three sons in Monroe. She went on to work in Tax Assessment Departments in Frenchtown Township, County of Monroe and Ypsilanti Township. In addition, Catherine obtained her real estate license, all while caring for her family.

She and Mario also had the privilege to help care for several of their six grandchildren over their 63 years of marriage.

Catherine's favorite way to spend time was with her family, usually around the dinner table or at the family cabin in Luther, Michigan. She loved to cook, enjoyed reading, was an avid gardener, and champion card player.

Catherine, beloved mother, is survived by her sons, Stephen J. Pace, John T. Pace and Michael S. Pace, and former daughter-in-law, Amy Pace; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Stephen J. Pace II (Melissa), Michael Anthony Pace (Meghan), Maegan Elizabeth Pace (Aaron), Rachel K Ann Pace, and Rebecca Catherine Pace, and her great-grandson Charles Pace; as well as her siblings, Kenneth Jennings, whose wife, Alice, is deceased, Thelma Peterson (Howard), Judy Berger (Leon), and Linda Meyer, whose husband, David, is deceased.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter, Vanessa Jean Pace.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation services. A private service for the family is being planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries