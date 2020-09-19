Catherine Sue Sedlock, of Samaria, MI, passed September 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Our lives were blessed with her unselfish love and kindness.

She is preceded in death by her daughters, Billie Jo Sedlock, and Rhonda Sue Sedlock; her parents, Betty and Gerald Smith; brother, Elliott Smith.

She leaves behind, her loving husband of 53 years, Ronald A Sedlock; her daughter, Darlene (Douglas) McClure and their family; son, Ronald Jr. (Michelle) Sedlock and their family; sisters, Pat (Red) Coleman, Karen (Russ) Wassil, Linda (Dan) Showalter, brothers, Gerry (Sue) Smith, Alvin (Sharon) Smith, and an abundance of family, friends, neighbors, and foster children whose lives she has touched.

Catherine found fulfillment and purpose being a foster mother for both Lucas & Monroe County, having had 197 foster kids throughout her life. She is and will always be in our hearts, and may we learn to let others in and extend her unselfish sacrifice to inspire us to not only love our family, but to extend love to those who need it most.

A Celebration of Life Service to be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9144 Lewis Ave, Temperance, Michigan, on September 26, 2020 @ 10:00 am, with luncheon to follow

Our family would like to thank family, friends, and neighbors for all their love, support, and prayers, and especially to the staff at St Luke's Hospital and Perrysburg Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

"Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation." Robert A Heinlein

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store