Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Cathy Lynn Fisher


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Lynn Fisher Obituary
Cathy Lynn Fisher, age 62, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born June 17, 1957, in Adrian, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Francis (Williams) Miller.

Cathy attended Monroe High School, graduating with the class of 1974. She made her home in Monroe where she raised two sons. For more than 10 years, she made her living as a County Clerk for Lenawee County.

Cathy was a loving woman with a kind soul who chose to see the best in everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially proud to attend her grand children's events. Cathy loved animals but had a special place in her heart for her cats. In her spare time she liked listening to music and going to concerts.

To cherish her memory, she leaves two sons: Pasquale "PJ" (Kimberly Maurer) DiCarlo Jr. of Petersburg and Craig A. DiCarlo of Monroe; a sister, Lori (Steve) Kellie; seven grandchildren: Kayla Hoag, Alainia Marvin, RJ DiCarlo, Hayley Maurer, Melissa Fox, Ashley Champagne and Courtney Champagne; eight great-grand children: Megan, Lily and Leonna Currier, Gage Fox, Val, Alexa and Jesse Blancarte and Rihker Marvin; and one, soon to be born great grand son, Remington Marvin.

Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Steve Miller; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda DiCarlo.

Family and friends may gather at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2 until 7 pm. A memorial Service will take place at 7 pm. on Saturday with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now