Cathy Lynn Fisher, age 62, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born June 17, 1957, in Adrian, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Francis (Williams) Miller.
Cathy attended Monroe High School, graduating with the class of 1974. She made her home in Monroe where she raised two sons. For more than 10 years, she made her living as a County Clerk for Lenawee County.
Cathy was a loving woman with a kind soul who chose to see the best in everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially proud to attend her grand children's events. Cathy loved animals but had a special place in her heart for her cats. In her spare time she liked listening to music and going to concerts.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two sons: Pasquale "PJ" (Kimberly Maurer) DiCarlo Jr. of Petersburg and Craig A. DiCarlo of Monroe; a sister, Lori (Steve) Kellie; seven grandchildren: Kayla Hoag, Alainia Marvin, RJ DiCarlo, Hayley Maurer, Melissa Fox, Ashley Champagne and Courtney Champagne; eight great-grand children: Megan, Lily and Leonna Currier, Gage Fox, Val, Alexa and Jesse Blancarte and Rihker Marvin; and one, soon to be born great grand son, Remington Marvin.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Steve Miller; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda DiCarlo.
Family and friends may gather at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2 until 7 pm. A memorial Service will take place at 7 pm. on Saturday with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 12, 2019