Surrounded by family, Cathy Lynn Lyons, 67, of Erie, Michigan, passed away after a courageous and graceful battle with a glioblastoma, on August 20, 2019.
Born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on January 10, 1952 to James "June" & Margret Lyons (Nidiffer), Cathy was the 2nd oldest of 6 & first born daughter.
Cathy graduated from Monroe High School, Monroe, Michigan, after moving from Tennessee with her family. Her fondest memory was flying to Paris, France, at age 17, where she was seated 1st chair for the flute & she later grew to master the Air Piano.
Cathy adored kids. She owned and operated Cathy's DayCare in Lubbock, Texas in the late 80s, moving then to California where she met & fell in love with her Sweetie Pie, David, and together they moved back to Michigan to be close to her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing homemaker and a wonderful Mom & Grandma.
Some of Cathy's favorite things were "all things Elvis Presley", doing parts with her Sweetie Pie, cheering on her grandkids at sporting events and being the funniest darn clown you ever did see on Halloween. Cathy enjoyed cooking and baking for family, especially her Cookie Brownies, made with her secret ingredient "Love", which were her grandkids favorite treats. Often times Cathy could be found picking fresh ingredients, barefoot in her Garden, listening to the Golden Oldies.
Her humor and kindness owned her face and her extra long hugs were uniquely her own.
Preceded in death by her younger brother and Mom, Cathy was immensely loved by all who knew her and will be missed every second of every day.
Survived by the love of her life of 26 years, her Sweetie Pie David Grimm, 4 children: US Navy Chief Brian (Siew) Eighmey (ret.)of Temecula, California; Leisa (Michael) Schmidt Eighmey of Lima, Ohio; Chad (Kendra) Eighmey of Temperance, Michigan; Jeffery (Alisha) Eighmey of Toledo, Ohio; 16 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren.
Condolences or Flowers may be sent to 991 Streetman St., Erie, MI 48133. Family will have a private gathering in Celebration of Her Life.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019