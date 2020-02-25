|
|
Cecil D. (Leach) Lewis, age 79 of LaSalle, MI, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her son's (Ken) home on Friday, February 21, 2020 with her family by her side.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. Cecil will lie in-state Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Victory Temple Church of God beginning at 10 a.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Rev. Alfred Whittaker will be officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born September 1, 1940, Cecil was the daughter of the late Emmitte A. and Ethel V. (Kimberlin) Guy. Cecil married Earl Leach on June 8, 1957, in Speedwell, TN and he sadly passed on December 26, 1997. They celebrated 40 wonderful years together. On April 9, 2004, Cecil was joined in marriage to Dewey J. Lewis in Monroe, MI. Regretfully he passed away on October 4, 2019, after 15 years of marriage.
For most of her life, Cecil was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Later in life, she worked as a home health aide for Wellspring Lutheran Services and for Howard Ternes Packaging Company as well. Cecil also found joy in fostering children which she did for several years.
Cecil was a longtime member of Victory Temple Church of God where she and her family attended for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending to her assorted variety of flowers at her home. Many will remember Cecil as a selfless individual that was always willing to give a helping hand. Above all else, Cecil was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, step-grandmother and great grandmother whom adored the children in her family.
To cherish her memory, she leaves six sons: Ken (Michele) Leach of LaSalle, Dennis (Lynn) Leach, Randy (Becky) Leach, Ron (Penny) Leach, Bobby Leach, and Ray Leach, all of Monroe; a daughter: Bonnie (Jeff) Stanifer of Lincolnton, NC; a brother: Arnold (Alice) Guy of Speedwell, TN; three sisters: Jean (Roy) Leach of Harrogate, TN, Dorothy (Bernie) Owens of LaSalle, and Pat (Buddy) Huckaby of LaFollette, TN; three step-sons: Michael (Susan) Lewis of Monroe, George (Sue) Lewis of Monroe, and Jerry (Barbara) Lewis of Morrice, MI; and a step-daughter: Kathy Walker of Bloomington, IL. She will be deeply missed by 12 grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister: Ruth Brown; as well as three brothers: John Earl Guy, Arville Guy and Willard Guy.
Memorial donations are suggested to ProMedica Hospice, , and/or Victory Temple Church of God.
