Charlene Ann Adams, 84 years of Temperance, died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born June 22, 1935 in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, she was the daughter Frank and Estella (Dean) Paszkiewicz. A 1953 graduate of Bedford High School, she married the love of her life, Dale who she met in high school.
Charlene loved raising her family and the times they spent together. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She tolerated cooking, baking, hunting and fishing.
Her memberships included, life time member of the real estate Million Dollar Club, Circle of Friends, Bedford Garden Club, Bedford Beautification Committee and Boys and Girls Scouting to name a few over her lifetime.
Surviving are her loving children, Linda (David) Elmore and Dan (Doug) Adams-Arman; grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Christian) Freshour, Dianna (Jeffery) O'Neal, Samantha (Trevor) Zielinski, Nicholas and Chloe Adams-Arman great-grandchildren; Westin, Kylor and Ayla Freshour, Jeffery, Jr., Ashley, Irelyn and Case O'Neal and great great grandchildren, Gunner and Harper O'Neal.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale and sons, Randy and Garry.
Friends and family can pay their respects on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI., where services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
Memorial contributions to the Bedford Beautification Committee would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Monroe News on July 2, 2019