Charlene Grace Gibson, age 82, of South Rockwood, died July 9, 2019.

She was the daughter of Karl and Elizabeth Hertenstein. Beloved mother of Everett (Theresa) Broadwater Jr., Charles (Jeri Anne) Broadwater, Darlene (Ronald) Beaudrie, and Linda (James) Callison. Dearest grandmother of Christopher, Timothy, Adam, Michael, Kevin, Amanda, Daniel, Alexander, Shawn, Ronald Jr. and Branden; proud great grandmother of Myles, Dominik, Andrew, Kira, Milo and Lincoln.

Charlene was born in River Rouge on November 30, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Anna Johns and Rose Riopelle. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed traveling. Charlene worked for many years at St. Mary's school in Rockwood and the South Rockwood Sunoco. Charlene was a member of Brownstown and Berlin seniors. She will be deeply missed.

Visitation, Friday, 3:30-8 p.m. A vigil service will be held Friday 6:00 p.m. at the Ford Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Drive, Rockwood. In state, Saturday, 10 a.m until funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m at St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Rockwood. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Charlene's life may be made to St. Mary's Church. Charlene requested donations in lieu of flowers. Published in Monroe News on July 11, 2019