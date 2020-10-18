Charles A. Bores
April 29, 1959–Oct. 8, 2020
Charles Anthony Bores, age 61, of Ypsilanti, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Ann Arbor.
Born April 29, 1959, in Belleville, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Charles and Caroline (Ball) Bores. He was one of three children. Chuck grew up in New Jersey and at 16 years old moved to Monroe where he made his home. Then within the last few years moved to the Ypsilanti area. Chuck worked for a Taxicab Company in Detroit as an Auto Body Repair Technician for many years.
As Chuck grew up, he learned how to fix cars from his father. In his younger years, he loved repairing cars with his friends and family. He also kept himself busy by tinkering and repairing bicycles by looking for loose parts along the way. Chuck had always enjoyed any good rock-and-roll tunes to listen to as well.
Most importantly, Chuck loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his daughter and grandchildren. He was a generous man who was always good to his family. Chuck will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved father of Angela Beebe. Loving grandfather of Damoney Roundtree, I'llenah Carson-Wright, Ciara and Alexis Love. Dearest great-grandfather of Neveah Love. Dear brother of Wendy (Terry) Brooks. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by a daughter: Susan Thomas; parents: Charles and Caroline Bores, and a sister: Karen Thomas.
In accordance with Chuck's wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a memorial gathering on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 PM. A memorial service will take place at the end of gathering at 7:00 PM. Officiating is Pastor Harold Raines.
Memorial donations in honor of Chuck is appreciated toward the Salvation Army.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com/