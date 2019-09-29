|
Charles "Fred" Alfred Kamerer Jr. was born in Highland Park, Michigan. He was one of four children born from the union of his parents, the late Charles A. and the late Louise (Baugher) Kamerer Sr.
Fred enjoyed putting together model cars, doing puzzles and ceramics. He also liked to watch videos and play video games with his niece and nephew. Fred enjoyed watching Detroit Tigers, Lions and Red Wings. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe.
Charles Alfred Kamerer Jr., age 63, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at IHM. He is preceded in death by his parents.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving sisters: Deb (Scott) McInnis, Connie Kamerer and Tracy (John) Tice; nieces and nephews: Andrew, Melissa, Jamie, Charles, Allison and Brian; and many people that he adopted as family throughout the years.
Friends may gather on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185, officiated by Pastor Mike Gilbert of CrossWalk Community Church.
The family would like to give a special thank you for the IHM Sister House for the amazing care they provided Fred when there.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019