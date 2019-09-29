Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map

Charles Alfred "Fred" Kamerer Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Alfred "Fred" Kamerer Jr. Obituary
Charles "Fred" Alfred Kamerer Jr. was born in Highland Park, Michigan. He was one of four children born from the union of his parents, the late Charles A. and the late Louise (Baugher) Kamerer Sr.

Fred enjoyed putting together model cars, doing puzzles and ceramics. He also liked to watch videos and play video games with his niece and nephew. Fred enjoyed watching Detroit Tigers, Lions and Red Wings. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe.

Charles Alfred Kamerer Jr., age 63, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at IHM. He is preceded in death by his parents.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving sisters: Deb (Scott) McInnis, Connie Kamerer and Tracy (John) Tice; nieces and nephews: Andrew, Melissa, Jamie, Charles, Allison and Brian; and many people that he adopted as family throughout the years.

Friends may gather on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185, officiated by Pastor Mike Gilbert of CrossWalk Community Church.

Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting our website at www.merklefs.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you for the IHM Sister House for the amazing care they provided Fred when there.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Download Now