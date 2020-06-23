Charles D. Beaudrie, age 78, of South Rockwood, passed away at home June 18, 2020.
Born September 4, 1941, in Monroe to the late John L. and Ethel Cousino. He later married the love of his life Darlene Hollister. Together they would raise their dear children Marie (Leonard) Venier, Charles A. Beaudrie, and Jeanette (David) Frederick all of South Rockwood, Nancy (Robert) Cox and Daniel (Tracy) Beaudrie of Newport, William (Carrie) Beaudrie of Maybee, Kathryn (Chad) Perkins of Ida, and the late Matthew Allen Beaudrie. Charles was a proud grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 23. He is also survived by a sister Christine Harvell of Carleton, and brother Dennis (Janice) Beaudrie of Cody, Wyoming.
In addition to his son and parents, Charles was preceded in death by siblings Mary Ann (Dale) Jones, John "Jack" (JoAnn) Beaudrie, Patricia (Steve) Beck, Bernadette (Charles) Cozart, Timothy Beaudrie, and Jennifer Beaudrie.
Charles was a hard worker and enjoyed providing for his family. He worked for 43 years at US Silica in Rockwood before retiring in 2003. He loved taking care of the farm, all the animals, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will take place today (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the family farm: 11634 Dixie Hwy., South Rockwood. Services will follow with a 12:30 p.m. Mass at St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in South Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 32477 Church St., Rockwood, MI 48173. To share a memory, visit www.martenson.com.
Born September 4, 1941, in Monroe to the late John L. and Ethel Cousino. He later married the love of his life Darlene Hollister. Together they would raise their dear children Marie (Leonard) Venier, Charles A. Beaudrie, and Jeanette (David) Frederick all of South Rockwood, Nancy (Robert) Cox and Daniel (Tracy) Beaudrie of Newport, William (Carrie) Beaudrie of Maybee, Kathryn (Chad) Perkins of Ida, and the late Matthew Allen Beaudrie. Charles was a proud grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 23. He is also survived by a sister Christine Harvell of Carleton, and brother Dennis (Janice) Beaudrie of Cody, Wyoming.
In addition to his son and parents, Charles was preceded in death by siblings Mary Ann (Dale) Jones, John "Jack" (JoAnn) Beaudrie, Patricia (Steve) Beck, Bernadette (Charles) Cozart, Timothy Beaudrie, and Jennifer Beaudrie.
Charles was a hard worker and enjoyed providing for his family. He worked for 43 years at US Silica in Rockwood before retiring in 2003. He loved taking care of the farm, all the animals, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will take place today (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the family farm: 11634 Dixie Hwy., South Rockwood. Services will follow with a 12:30 p.m. Mass at St. Mary Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in South Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 32477 Church St., Rockwood, MI 48173. To share a memory, visit www.martenson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 23, 2020.