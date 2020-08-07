1/1
Charles E. Carr
1936 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Edward Carr, age 84, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab facility.
Born on July 27, 1936, in Garrett, Kentucky from the union of the late Charley and Esther (Foster) Carr. Chuck started out in the United States National Guard in 1953. Afterwards, Chuck proudly served in the United States Marine Core from 1954 to 1957 as a Tank Driver. For over four years, he was in the armed forces and took pride being able to serve his country.
Chuck met and married the love of his life: Paulene McCarty. They got married on August 14, 1970, at the Stewart Road Church of God in Monroe. He was father of four children and together they spent over 50 wonderful years together.
Chuck had worked for Chrysler Automobile for over 28 years as a Truck Driver, retiring in 2000. In his free time, you could find Chuck out in nature; going camping with their trailer home, hunting, fishing, and riding horses.
Beloved husband of Paulene Carr. Loving father of David Keith Carr, Susan Marie (Christopher) James, Rhonda Lynn Holey, and Kimberley Rae Sharp. Dearest grandfather of five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Carolyn (Wilbur) Burkett.
Proceeded in death by his parents: Charley and Esther Carr, brother: Jack Carr, and grandson: Shane Holey.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at Rupp Funeral Home. Everyone is invited to a graveside service with the Military Honor Guard ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 3:00 PM where burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Officiating is Pastor Don Brown.
Memorial donations in honor of Chuck is suggested to the National Rifle Association.
Words of inspiration and condolence may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
AUG
AUG
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
