Charles E. Gardner, 89, of Luna Pier, MI, passed away quietly into the loving arms of his heavenly father on, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, Ohio. Born September 25, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Charles N. and Hilda M. (Hiteshew) Gardner. He married Patricia A. Jacobs on Sept. 24, 1955. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2017. Charles was employed as a millwright for Ford Motor Company in Monroe and Rawsonville, MI, retiring in 1995. He then owned and operated Eco Marine in Luna Pier, MI for the past 20 years. Charles was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, reading area history, and music.
He is survived by his loving children, Belinda (Howard) Krell, James (Amy) Gardner, Daniel (Jill) Gardner, William Gardner and special daughter, Mary (David) Liske; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son, Charles K. Gardner; brother, Jack "Duke" Gardner, sister, Catherine Standifer and great granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Hall.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Whiteford Wesleyan Church, 10285 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Richard Deisler, officiating. Arrangements by Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to the church or Promedica Hospice. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
