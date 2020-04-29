Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600

Charles E. Lemerand Sr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Lemerand Sr. Obituary
Charles E. Lemerand Sr., 81 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born August 2, 1938, in Monroe, Charles was the son of the late Charles P. and Henrietta (Maxwell) Lemerand. He was a 1955 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central where he played basketball and the tuba in the CC Band.

On New Years Eve in 1960, Charles married his beloved wife, the former Elva A. Dennis, in Monroe.

Charles was employed as the general manager for Kline's Department Store in Monroe for 40 years. He then opened Las Vegas Golf and Tennis in Monroe which he operated for 18 years until his retirement in 2013.

Charles enjoyed watching all types of sports and enjoyed golfing, fishing, yard work, and John Wayne movies. Most of all Charles enjoyed time spent with family, especially the Lemerand family vacations.

Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elva, three loving sons; Charles E. (Patricia) Lemerand of Monroe, Marc D. (Anne) Lemerand of Hillsdale, MI, and Chip E. (Jennifer) Lemerand of Grosse Ile, MI, eight cherished grandchildren; Joshua, Laura (Logan), Casey, Jake, Erica, Zachary, Alyson, and Evan, two treasured great grandchildren; Eloise and Marlo, two sisters; C.J. Soper of Tampa, FL, Connie Elder of La Junta, CO, and a brother; James (Lanna) Lemerand of Curtisville, MI.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a grandson; Benjamin and two sisters; Katie and Barb.

In keeping with his wishes, Charles will be cremated, and a private family service will be held at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161. The Rev. Ross Ulrich, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, will officiate.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a .

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacarella Funeral Home
Download Now