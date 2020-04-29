|
Charles E. Lemerand Sr., 81 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born August 2, 1938, in Monroe, Charles was the son of the late Charles P. and Henrietta (Maxwell) Lemerand. He was a 1955 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central where he played basketball and the tuba in the CC Band.
On New Years Eve in 1960, Charles married his beloved wife, the former Elva A. Dennis, in Monroe.
Charles was employed as the general manager for Kline's Department Store in Monroe for 40 years. He then opened Las Vegas Golf and Tennis in Monroe which he operated for 18 years until his retirement in 2013.
Charles enjoyed watching all types of sports and enjoyed golfing, fishing, yard work, and John Wayne movies. Most of all Charles enjoyed time spent with family, especially the Lemerand family vacations.
Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elva, three loving sons; Charles E. (Patricia) Lemerand of Monroe, Marc D. (Anne) Lemerand of Hillsdale, MI, and Chip E. (Jennifer) Lemerand of Grosse Ile, MI, eight cherished grandchildren; Joshua, Laura (Logan), Casey, Jake, Erica, Zachary, Alyson, and Evan, two treasured great grandchildren; Eloise and Marlo, two sisters; C.J. Soper of Tampa, FL, Connie Elder of La Junta, CO, and a brother; James (Lanna) Lemerand of Curtisville, MI.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a grandson; Benjamin and two sisters; Katie and Barb.
In keeping with his wishes, Charles will be cremated, and a private family service will be held at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161. The Rev. Ross Ulrich, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a .
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 29, 2020