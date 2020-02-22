Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Inurnment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Georgia National Cemetery

Charles Edward Counts


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Counts Obituary
Charles E. Counts

Aug. 7, 1930-Feb. 16, 2020

Charles Edward Counts, 89, of Cumming, GA, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Mr. Counts was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Following his military service, Charles was a Supervisor in the Laboratory at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe. Mr. Counts served on the Board of Education for the Jefferson Schools and was a member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge #222 and a Rotarian. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice J. Counts.

Survivors include his children, Michael (Deborah G.) Counts of Sterling Heights, MI; Patty (Bob) Hern of Cumming, GA; Chuck (Joni) Counts of Cumming, GA, and Stewart Counts of Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, along with many other loving relatives and friends.

A service remembering the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Counts will be held Sunday, March 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel in Cumming, GA. Inurnment will be Monday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, March 1, the hour prior to the service.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -