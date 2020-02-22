|
|
Charles E. Counts
Aug. 7, 1930-Feb. 16, 2020
Charles Edward Counts, 89, of Cumming, GA, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Mr. Counts was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Following his military service, Charles was a Supervisor in the Laboratory at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe. Mr. Counts served on the Board of Education for the Jefferson Schools and was a member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge #222 and a Rotarian. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice J. Counts.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Deborah G.) Counts of Sterling Heights, MI; Patty (Bob) Hern of Cumming, GA; Chuck (Joni) Counts of Cumming, GA, and Stewart Counts of Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A service remembering the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Counts will be held Sunday, March 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel in Cumming, GA. Inurnment will be Monday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, March 1, the hour prior to the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020