Charles George Boudrie Jr.


1947 - 2020
Charles George Boudrie Jr. Obituary
Charles G. Boudrie Jr., age 72, of Monroe, MI, passed away Friday March 6, 2020, at Fountainview of Monroe.

Born November 29, 1947, in Monroe, Charles was the son of the late Charles and Idel (Lavgne) Boudrie. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1966. Charles went on to become an over the road trucker. His routes took him from sea to shining sea which he greatly enjoyed.

Over the years, Charles loved playing euchre and other card games with family and friends. He found joy in playing pool and fishing throughout Michigan as well. Most importantly, Charles cherished family time and enjoyed creating memories with his family.

To cherish his memory, Charles leaves a son: Charles (Jennifer Hartle) Boudrie of Monroe; a daughter: Christina (Gary Coleman) Kirby of Monroe; a step-daughter: Marylayna Brown of Katy, TX; two grandchildren: Asher Boudrie and Alexandria (Michael Elizabeth Rose) Navarre; six step-grandchildren: Tyler Hartle, Maddison Hartle, Hailey Thompson, Michael Garcia, Natalee Brown, and Lillie Brown; as well as a great-granddaughter: Elizabeth Navarre.

In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial donations suggested to the Monroe Humane Society and/or the Monroe County Animal Control.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 8, 2020
