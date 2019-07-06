|
|
Charles Thomas Good, 80, passed away Friday, June 21 at his home in Albuquerque, NM, while under hospice care. Tom previously lived for many years in Monroe and in Cody, WY. He was born Oct. 9, 1938 in Toledo, OH, to James Lucien and Isabelle Hebert Good.
Tom was a past member of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, and a lifetime member of Monroe F&A Masonic Lodge 27 where he was also a past Worshipful Master. He was a journeyman by trade, and retired as a general foreman from Chrysler McGraw Glass in Detroit. Never one to slow down after retirement, he then began working with his nephew, Dennis Danzik, for many years. An avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many years with his sons and good friends up north before making his move to Wyoming where his brother lived. He had a love of reading and traveling, anywhere and anytime. He was a kind and giving man, always ready to help people and never met a stranger.
Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas [Deborah] of NC, John [Margarita] of TX, daughter, Cindy Sanders of NC, and their mother, Vena Good of TN. Grandchildren, Liz [Don] Selby of HI, Sean Good and Alex [Natalee] Good of UT, Kathryn, Sarah and Anna Sanders of NC, great-granddaughter Piper Selby. Two sisters, Joyce Justice of KY and Carol Crosser of OH, and many nieces and nephews.
It was in Wyoming that Tom married and is survived by wife, Becky Kinkade. Also extended family of Jon [Lori] Butcher, Darren [Stephanie] Butcher and Tamie [Chip] Gregg and grandchildren Skyler, Hannah and Ethan.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and infant James Lucien, sisters Leona Ludwig, Betty Vargo, Marie Rowland, Marjorie Danzik and Martha Meeks.
Following his wishes of cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, July 14, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1930 Bradner Rd. in Northwood, OH
His children will scatter his ashes in the places that he loved the most, up north in Michigan and Wyoming.
