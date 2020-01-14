|
|
Charles "Charlie" Hoagland, 82, died December 23, 2019, in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 9, 1937, in Dundee, Michigan, to Otto and Ella (Alford) Hoagland. He is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann Straits, Stacey (Gary) Ford; granddaughters Jessica, Sara, Hillary; great--grandchildren Jaxon, Evelyn, Liam; sister Luella Chatters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn (Hoagland) Taylor; and sister, Marilyn Smith.
He worked for and retired from Ford Motor Company. He was well known in the southern Michigan area as an auctioneer and country music performer. He and his band, The Hoagland Highway Band, appeared throughout the area. He also opened for well-known country music stars such as Lynn Anderson, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubbs and many others in Michigan, Renfro Valley, Kentucky and Missouri.
Charles had a love for children, animals and the outdoors. Devoted to his family and friends, he was known for his friendly cheerful attitude and his beautiful voice. A celebration of life will be held in Florida with a date to be announced later.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Charlie, please do so to the Humane Society; those were his wishes, thank you.
humanesociety.org
866-720-2676
Humane Society of the US
23rd St. NW Ste 450
Washington DC 20037
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 14, 2020