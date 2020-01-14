Home

POWERED BY

Charles "Charlie" Hoagland


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Charlie" Hoagland Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Hoagland, 82, died December 23, 2019, in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 9, 1937, in Dundee, Michigan, to Otto and Ella (Alford) Hoagland. He is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann Straits, Stacey (Gary) Ford; granddaughters Jessica, Sara, Hillary; great--grandchildren Jaxon, Evelyn, Liam; sister Luella Chatters.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn (Hoagland) Taylor; and sister, Marilyn Smith.

He worked for and retired from Ford Motor Company. He was well known in the southern Michigan area as an auctioneer and country music performer. He and his band, The Hoagland Highway Band, appeared throughout the area. He also opened for well-known country music stars such as Lynn Anderson, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubbs and many others in Michigan, Renfro Valley, Kentucky and Missouri.

Charles had a love for children, animals and the outdoors. Devoted to his family and friends, he was known for his friendly cheerful attitude and his beautiful voice. A celebration of life will be held in Florida with a date to be announced later.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Charlie, please do so to the Humane Society; those were his wishes, thank you.

humanesociety.org

866-720-2676

Humane Society of the US

23rd St. NW Ste 450

Washington DC 20037
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -