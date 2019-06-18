|
|
Charles was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Tuesday November 13, 1934, son of the late Clyde J. and the late Elva (Clemmens) Orrison. He attended Lincoln Consolidated Schools graduating with the class of 1952. He enlisted in the United States Army being wounded in Korea and was a Purple Heart recipient. He served as a member of the Military Police in Japan following his injury.
After his discharge he settled in California and served as a police officer before moving back to Michigan. He married Georgia Jo (Copley-Stewart) Orrison on Aug 9, 1954, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Charles supported his family with employment at Ford Motor Company for thirty-eight years. He worked as the Head of Production and Quality Controls retiring in 1993.
Charles was a member of the Phoenix Masonic Lodge 13 on Whitaker Road in Ypsilanti and the Order of the Eastern Star 119, he was a former member of the Moose.
Charles enjoyed staying active including golfing, bowling, fishing, hunting, and camping. He was an avid high school wrestling fan, being a staunch supporter of the Dundee Vikings. He and his bride proudly fostered upwards of sixty children, and he even opened his home to raising his wife's four younger siblings after their mother passed.
Charles J. Orrison, age 84 years, of Maybee, passed away at home unexpectedly on Sunday June 16, 2019.
In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a son: Charles Lee Orrison in January of 2016, and his sister: Doris Mae Averill.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his beloved wife of sixty-four years: Georgia "JoJo" of Maybee; two children: Clyde (Leigh) Orrison of Willis, Michigan and Freda Orrison of Dundee; nine grandchildren: Ryon (Lisa) Orrison, Brandon Orrison, Honi Orrison (Shawn), Debbie (Jeremy) Chilcutt, Becky Orrison, Adam J. Orrison, Grace Orrison (David), Kyle Orrison Schroeder, Cylee Orrison (Zack Welch); and thirteen great grandchildren: Katelyn Moon, Dallas Moon, Dillon Hill, Tylor Orrison, Ryleigh Orrison, Christopher Hurst Jr., Layla Chilcutt, Charlie Orrison, Delilah Orrison, Brandon C. Orrison, Maycala Orrison, Gabriella Allen, and Brinley Orrison; one great-great granddaughter: Miranda; and his best and life-long friend, uncle Earl Harwood.
Friends may gather on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 also at Merkle's with Reverend Christopher Butson of London United Methodist Church and Reverend Michael Clemmer co-officiating. Burial will follow at London Township Cemetery.
Memorial donations for those who desire are suggested to or to . Online guests may leave of inspiration and comfort, or share a photo by visiting www.coverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 18, 2019