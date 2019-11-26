|
Mr. Charles Louis Sanglier, 71 of Lewiston, Michigan, died on November 17, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord. He was born on December 10, 1947 in Monroe, Michigan to the late, Louis J. Sanglier and Elizabeth "Betty" Fountain Sanglier. Charles started his career as a news carrier and then moved to the Lewiston-Atlanta area after graduating from Monroe High School in 1966. He also graduated from the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. He started as a bagger at the Lewiston IGA. He was a butcher and became the owner of Sanglier's IGA. As business slowed, Chuck became a school bus driver for Atlanta Schools for 27 years. This job was the love of his life. His last long term employment was a butcher at Family Fare. He also worked at pharmacies in Atlanta and Fairview and ABC Medical. He really never had trouble finding employment as his integrity and work ethic kept him employed. No job was too trivial. He worked as a teaching assistant in the elementary level. One of his greatest achievements was 4H with Dennis McClure and the ski club, which he did for 20 years. He greatly loved teaching the students new things and watching them succeed and enjoying the nature around them. He was a friend to many of the seniors and was a member of the Lewiston Historical Society. He maintained the CCC site on County Road 612. As a family, we will miss him terribly.
He is survived by his sister, Karen (Oliver) Trouten; three nieces, Terri Blakeman; Sherri Suter; and Shelly Rodriguez; two nephews, Charles Blakeman and Dennis Trouten. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Elizabeth Sanglier; and niece, Anne Margaret Blakeman.
