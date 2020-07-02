1/1
Charles P. Roman
1961 - 2020
Charles P. Roman, 58 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born October 23, 1961, in Dearborn, Michigan, Chuck was the son of the late Edwin Barker and Mary E. (Cunningham) Roman. Chuck was a 1979 graduate of Monroe High School. In June of 1984, he married Paula B. Pillette.
Chuck worked as a mechanic for Jim's Towing and Dave Yoas Service Garage. He also owned and operated his own small engine service garage. He enjoyed working on cars and was a Volkswagen Bug enthusiast. Most of all Chuck enjoyed time spent with family.
Chuck is survived by two loving children; Nicole E. Lee and Christopher C. (Cortney) Roman both of Monroe, five cherished grandchildren; Breanna, Brycen, Braxden, Blake, and Zander, a sister; Debra Roman of Temperance, MI, his beloved girlfriend, Helen Casto of Monroe and his lifelong friends and confidants, Tim and April Peck.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 from 2:00 p.m. until funeral services celebrating his life at 6:00 p.m. Deacon Zaid Chabaan will officiate. In keeping with Chuck's wishes, cremation will follow.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
