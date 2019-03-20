Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S. Telegraph Rd. Monroe , MI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S. Telegraph Rd. Monroe , MI View Map Charles R. Toles

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles R. Toles, 81 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Oasis at Monroe with family at his side.

Born November 1, 1937, in Monroe, Charlie was the son to the late Eddie Lee and Annie Mae (Campbell) Toles. He attended Monroe High School and earned his associates degree from Wayne State University. Charlie served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Air Force.

On September 24, 1966, Charlie married his beloved wife, the former Annie Nell McNair, at her parents' home in Monroe.

Charlie was employed at the Chrysler Engine Plant in Trenton, Michigan for 30 years. He retired as a Supervisor in 1995.

He was a member of Monroe Gospel Mission Church. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed watching all types of sports, including, baseball, basketball, and football. He was fan of horseracing and was a frequent visitor at Toledo's Raceway Park.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years; Annie, five loving children; Charles D. Toles of Monroe, Tanya and Deanna of Monroe, and Kiesha and LeVon of Detroit, nine cherished grandchildren, and a brother Harold Bert Toles of Toledo, OH and a sister Helen Toles of Ann Arbor, MI.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by two children; Lisa and Bunky Irby, three brothers; Eddie Lee, Patrick, and Nelson Toles and two sisters; Carolyn Toles and Annie Margaret Brooks.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 PM at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161 where funeral services celebrating Charlie's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Jack Branham, pastor of Monroe Gospel Mission Church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, where the VFW Post 1138 will conduct military honors.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on Mar. 20, 2019