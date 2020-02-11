|
Charles Patrick Rouleau, age 88, of Greensboro, NC, where he resided with his son, (formerly of Monroe, MI), passed away Sunday February 9, 2020.
Family and friends may visit from 4pm-8pm on Thursday February 13, 2020, and also on Friday February 14, 2020, from 2pm-8pm at Rupp Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be lead Friday evening at 6pm. Charles will lie in-state at Divine Grace-Maybee (formerly St. Joseph) on Saturday February 15, 2020, at 10am, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11am. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Maybee, where Military Honors will be rendered under the auspice of Post 1138.
Charles was born October 25, 1931, in Monroe, MI to the late Ernest S. and Emma S. (Stoddard) Rouleau. He attended Monroe Catholic Central, graduating in 1950. After high school, Charles served proudly in the US Army from July 1953-March 1954, fighting for his country during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Military, Charles married the love of his life, Mary L. Iott, on November 5, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. Sadly, Mary passed away on January 23, 2003.
For much of his life, Charles worked for Consumers Power at the J.R. Whiting Plant. He began his career in September 1956 and retired after 33 years in January 1990 as a Supervisor. Charles was a lifelong faithful parishioner of St. Joseph, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Festival Chair, Men's Retreat Leader, and Card Club Organizer. He also served on the Monroe Catholic Central H.S. Board, was a St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center Volunteer, St. Mary Academy Festival Organizer, and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
In his spare time, Charles loved to tinker with things. He was a natural "Mr. Fix-It." He also enjoyed woodworking, golf, bowling, travel, and spending time with his loving family.
To cherish his memory, Charles leaves his son, Steve (Terri) Rouleau of Greensboro, NC; two daughters: Jean (Richard) Gillenkirk, of Monroe, MI and Michele (James) O'Brien of Florence, KY; five grandchildren: Sarah (Mike) McCormick, Janel (Andy Bushroe) Tibai, Ali Zeibak, Charles Rouleau, and Jake O'Brien; and four great grandchildren: Benjamin, Clara, Grace, and Max.
Along with his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by an infant son; sister Mary Lou; and brothers Robert, James, Ernie, Raymond, and Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that all memorial donations be directed to:
Monroe
Team: Mary's Angels
Envelopes will be available at Rupp Funeral Home, where donations can also be sent to in care of.
