Charles Stanley Scheick, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home under hospice care.

Born on August 30, 1927 in Monroe from the union of Harold and Genevive (DeLisle) Scheick. He was raised by his late grandparents: Simon and Katherine Scheick and a late aunt: Marguerite Scheick.

Charlie attended Monroe High School and proudly served in the United States Army during WWII.

Later on, he met the love of his life: Marian Hasley. They got married on January 8, 1949 at St. John the Baptist Church in Monroe. They raised two daughters and spent over 53 wonderful years together before Marian's passing in 2001.

Charlie worked at the Jefferson Smurfit Plant in Monroe for 42 years, retiring in 1982.

He was a long time member of St. John the Baptist Church.

In his spare time, Charlie enjoyed being outside gardening and walking hiking trails. He also liked to travel and cook. Most importantly he loved to spend time with his family. Charlie was loved by all who met him, and would lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

Beloved father of Christine (Scheick) Garrett and Marjorie Scheick. Loving grandfather of Jenny (Garrett) Leimann and LeAnn (Garrett) Shaw. Great-grandfather of Kennedy, Kylie, and Penelope.

Preceded in death by his wife: Marian Scheick, parents: Harold and Genevive Scheick, grandparents: Simon and Katherine Scheick, and siblings: Jeanette Scheick, Mary Alice Miller and Donald Scheick.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral Mass for Charlie will take place on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church with Fr. Kevin Roelant officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery where the Honor Guard from VFW Post 1138 will give Military Honors. The staff at Rupp Funeral Home will be politely asking family and friends to keep in mind the social distancing rules put in place by the state.

In honor of Charlie, memorial donations are suggested towards ProMedica Hospice of Monroe or the Veteran Affairs.

