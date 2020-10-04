On September 29th, 2020, Charles "Chuck" Warren Whitlock, died peacefully and unexpectedly in Temperance, Michigan, at the age of 67. He was born on July 29th, 1953 in Trenton, Michigan.
He leaves behind his daughters Jennifer Whitlock (Kristin Evans) and Melanie (Allen) Witry, grandchildren Elias (9) and Lincoln (5), siblings Charlotte (Neal) Brooks, Jeff (Linda) Whitlock and Tim Whitlock, niece Tiffany (Pete) Gage and nephew Garrett Whitlock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Doris Whitlock of Erie, Michigan.
He started his career as a journeyman millwright at Time Container, briefly moving to Ford Motor Company then to North Star Steel in Monroe, where, after many years, he needed a new challenge and became a journeyman electrician. He returned to Ford Motor Company where he spent the rest of his career as an electrician and robot programmer for Ford.
He chose an early retirement and mostly spent his time in a solitary fashion target shooting, riding his Harley, burning CDs to send to his grandson Eli, and reminding his daughters to save their pennies for the future. He was highly dependable, he never forgot birthdays and was generous with his time.
He was fiercely proud of his family, he was very clear that all he ever wanted was for his family to be happy and healthy and that was the only thing that truly mattered in life. He also couldn't carry on a conversation without mentioning what a great mom Melanie is, always marveling at her patience and kindness. He was amazed by the intelligence of his grandsons, talking endlessly about how clever they are and how they are both going to end up engineers.
Chuck liked reading, target shooting, watching movies, riding motorcycles, cleaning his already tidy house, traveling to the Dominican Republic with his sister Charlotte and her husband Neal, music by The Fine Young Cannibals, Celine Dion, Roxette and Olivia "Lovely Livvy" Newton John. He had impeccable handwriting, an incomparable work ethic and, despite his recreational hobby of being a "prepper," he left us all completely unprepared for this loss.
His wishes were to "take everyone out to a restaurant" in lieu of a funeral or formal gathering, but that just isn't possible right now. However, he was fond of bonfires and hanging out, and so an outdoor celebration of life will be held as soon as it is safe, with the intention of telling stories about Chuck's antics, and learning more about him from the people who shared in his life and meeting more of his friends.
While anxiety did not shorten his life, Chuck was limited by the anxiety he felt when interacting with the world, and saw less of his loved ones than he would have liked. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America at ADAA.org
so others can obtain the help they deserve -- and spend more time with the people they love.