Charles William Burt (aka Chuck) passed away on January 24, 2020, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He had undergone surgery on Jan 21st that he at first seemed to be recovering from, but unfortunately succumbed to his illness, which was a shock to us all, but he is no longer in pain.
He was born on April 3, 1947, in Monroe, MI. to Charles and Margaret Burt who would later have three more children together. He spent his childhood in MI but when his parents separated, his mom and siblings left for California. The move to Carlsbad in 1960 was not easy on him but as he grew up, he came to love the southwest coast weather and all that came with it. Both of his parents remarried expanding his family.
Chuck was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967 and discharged in 1968. Experiencing war was probably a significant factor in the way he lived the rest of his life. He certainly lived life to the fullest doing everything he wanted to do with no hesitation. He lived simply with adventure and appreciation for every breath. He loved deeply and never judged anyone for their decisions or actions and genuinely wanted to help as many people as he could feel appreciated and loved. His daughter Becky very much loved this about him because her only positive memories as a child were attributed to him.
Paraphrasing his granddaughter Brianna:
He had a loud laugh, lighthearted attitude, and free spirit. He followed his heart and found the good in everything- even the knock off jewelry from the pharmacy store. He always supported me in anything I did and did his best to love his family.
We will all always remember his love of being with family especially when it involved the beach, BBQ, poker, casino, beer, vodka, inappropriate jokes, and of course music; he was always the life of the party!
He knew the truth of Jesus Christ and I believe he made peace with his maker-praise God it's not in what we do or don't do but all about accepting Jesus' sacrifice on the cross as payment for sin and his resurrection to be our savior and Lord.
His interment is at Miramar National Cemetery (5795 Nobel Dr. San Diego, CA 92122) on March 13th, 1 p.m., followed by a gathering at Mission Beach; for details, email [email protected]
Chuck is survived by mother, Betty; brothers, Ken, Eddie, Mike, and Bob; sisters, Judy, Pat, Rose, Peggy, and Gail; children, Chas, Brian, Becky, Malissa, and William; grandchildrenm Anthony, Brianna, Valon, Sydney, and Johnny; great-grandchildren, Tony and Charlie; as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family, and friends
He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather Ed; stepmother Gen; brothers, Don, Michael, and Ron; his sister, Carolyn; nephew Danny; and cousin Nancy.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 7, 2020