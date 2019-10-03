Monroe News Obituaries
|
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
8109 Swan Creek Rd
Newport, MI
View Map
Charlie Arquette Sr.


1944 - 2019
Charlie Arquette Sr. Obituary
Charlie Arquette Sr., age 75 of Carleton, passed away October 1, 2019. Born January 21, 1944 to the late Clayton and Irma Arquette. Loving husband of the late Diane. Dear father of Kenneth, Brenda (Carl) Allor, Charles Jr., Jamie Webber, James (Kelly), and Douglas. Very proud grandfather of 13. Very, very proud great grandfather of 7. Sadly along with his parents and late wife, Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings Doug, Jerry, Nellie Masserant, and Marian Laginess.

Charlie proudly served his country in the United States Army and Army National Guard. He was a Great Lakes Recycling retiree and past member of the Carleton Motorcycle Club. Charlie will always be remembered for his loving heart and living life to its fullest. There is nothing he cherished more than spending time with his family or on his motorcycle enjoying the open road.

Visitation will take place on Friday from 1-9 p.m. at the Ford Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River, Rockwood. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10am until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 8109 Swan Creek Rd., Newport. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
