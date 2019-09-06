Home

Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dundee United Methodist Church
645 Franklin St.
Dundee, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dundee United Methodist Church
645 Franklin St.
Dundee, MI
View Map

Charlotte J. Freshour


1940 - 2019
Charlotte J. Freshour Obituary
Charlotte Joanne Freshour

June 8, 1940–Sept. 5, 2019

Charlotte Joanne Freshour was born in Dundee, Michigan on June 8, 1940. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Floyd and Marjorie (Bowman) Busz. Charlotte attended Dundee Community Schools, graduating with the Class of 1958.

Charlotte owned a women's and children's clothing store called The Looking Glass in Dundee before opening The Grapevine restaurant. She was very proud of owning her local restaurant. She was a lifelong resident of Dundee.

Being a very active member of her community was important to Charlotte. She was a member of the Dundee DDA, Dundee Firefighters' auxiliary and the Dundee Jaycettes women's auxiliary. She also was a Blue Bird and Campfire Girl leader. Charlotte was also a founding member of the Old Mill Museum restoration committee. She was in the Dundee Women's Civic Association, the Dundee Business Association and was a member of the Dundee United Methodist Church.

More than anything Charlotte loved spending time with family. She enjoyed traveling, baking, and cooking. She liked quilting and was a seamstress as well.

Charlotte, age 79, of Dundee, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Medilodge of Monroe. In addition to her parents, Charlotte's passing was preceded by her son-in-law Daniel Labardee.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her loving husband Mickey Freshour; daughters: Dana (Rick) Strickler, Denise (Steve) Labardee-Irwin, and Danette (Mark) Masserant; siblings: Shirley (Vaughn) Massingill, Robert (Helen) Busz and Richard (Sandy) Busz; grandchildren: Andrea (Brian) Allen, Nicholas (Bridget) Strickler, Christian (Jackie) Freshour, Zachary (Corinne) Labardee and Lauren (Patrick) Masserant; great- grandchildren: Westin, Kylor, Ayla and Natalie, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may gather from 10:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Dundee United Methodist Church, 645 Franklin St. Dundee, MI 48131. A Celebration of her Life service will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee, 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156.

Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com. In lieu of flowers, the Freshour Family suggests donors to give a donation to the Dundee Old Mill Museum.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
