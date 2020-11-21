1/
Charlotte L. Litwin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Lemoine Litwin, age 88, of Carleton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Lodge of Taylor Assisted Living.
Born on December 28, 1931, in Aurbun, Indiana, she was the daughter of Carl H. and Orgie F. (Mason) Gumtow. Years later she met the love of her life: Joseph H. Litwin. They got married on April 17, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carleton, also known today as Divine Grace Parish. They raised a family of five children and one granddaughter. They spent over 61 wonderful years together before Joe's passing in 2011.
Charlotte was a loving homemaker for her children. Once they were grown, she worked for the Monroe County Intermediate School District transportation where she was an aide for the kids on the bus. She made many friends within the years she worked there.
In her free time, Charlotte enjoyed shopping, her dogs and good chocolate. Most importantly, however; she enjoyed spending quality time with her family and especially her grandkids. She will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of Michael (April) Litwin, Rickie (Sandy) Litwin, Steven (Tana) Litwin, Cindy (Joel) Bredeson and Rachelle (Mario) Shipley. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Joseph Henry Litwin and a son: Joseph Carl Litwin.
Funeral services are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. A direct burial with no services prior took place Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mallet Memorial Cemetery in New Boston, MI.
Online condolences or words of comfort may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved