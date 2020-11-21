Charlotte Lemoine Litwin, age 88, of Carleton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Lodge of Taylor Assisted Living.
Born on December 28, 1931, in Aurbun, Indiana, she was the daughter of Carl H. and Orgie F. (Mason) Gumtow. Years later she met the love of her life: Joseph H. Litwin. They got married on April 17, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carleton, also known today as Divine Grace Parish. They raised a family of five children and one granddaughter. They spent over 61 wonderful years together before Joe's passing in 2011.
Charlotte was a loving homemaker for her children. Once they were grown, she worked for the Monroe County Intermediate School District transportation where she was an aide for the kids on the bus. She made many friends within the years she worked there.
In her free time, Charlotte enjoyed shopping, her dogs and good chocolate. Most importantly, however; she enjoyed spending quality time with her family and especially her grandkids. She will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of Michael (April) Litwin, Rickie (Sandy) Litwin, Steven (Tana) Litwin, Cindy (Joel) Bredeson and Rachelle (Mario) Shipley. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Joseph Henry Litwin and a son: Joseph Carl Litwin.
Funeral services are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. A direct burial with no services prior took place Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mallet Memorial Cemetery in New Boston, MI.
